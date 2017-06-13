Arizona could see heavier monsoon rains and less winter snow as the planet warms
The author of a new study on rainfall says Arizona's summer monsoon could grow stronger in the coming decades with climate change. Arizona could see heavier monsoon rains and less winter snow as the planet warms The author of a new study on rainfall says Arizona's summer monsoon could grow stronger in the coming decades with climate change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Tue
|Sorosing On
|46
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Jun 11
|Well Well
|193,153
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May 25
|Curious
|234
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May '17
|Another good nurse
|2
|The other day
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May '17
|God Sees All
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC