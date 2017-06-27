Arizona braces for winds as wildfires...

Arizona braces for winds as wildfires sweep West

Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

More than 600 Arizona firefighters are bracing for persistent windy conditions as they battle a northern Arizona fire that has charred 32 square miles of dense shrubbery. The fire is burning in communities around Prescott, a mountain city about 100 miles north of Phoenix.

