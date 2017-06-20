Arizona border with Mexico sees most ...

Arizona border with Mexico sees most drug-trafficking arrests, report says

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Southwest border ports, including six in Arizona, were among the busiest spots for drug trafficking, according to a study of large-scale drug arrests. Arizona border with Mexico sees most drug-trafficking arrests, report says Southwest border ports, including six in Arizona, were among the busiest spots for drug trafficking, according to a study of large-scale drug arrests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) 20 hr Merchant of Alzhe... 47
Where is the best place to meet hot girls in Ph... (Oct '12) Jun 16 Ronito 8
News Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. J... Jun 16 Geezer 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Jun 11 Well Well 193,152
News Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10) May 25 Curious 234
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May '17 Another good nurse 2
The other day May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,001 • Total comments across all topics: 281,913,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC