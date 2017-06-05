Arizona blazes grow as wildfire season peaks
In this Thursday, June 8, 2017 photo, the Dragoon fire is visible from just off Interstate 10, seen from Benson, Ariz. Up to 30 homes in Cochise County were being evacuated as a precaution Thursday night due to erratic wind behavior that is aiding a lightning-caused wildfire in the area, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|6 min
|house of detention
|193,152
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May 25
|Curious
|234
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|The other day
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|May '17
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May '17
|God Sees All
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC