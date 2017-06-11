Arizona already tried to do what the ...

Arizona already tried to do what the GOP wants to do with Medicaid, and the results were disastrous

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Hundreds of supporters stand and cheer Gov. Jan Brewer as she arrives to tout her Medicaid expansion plan during a rally on the lawn of the Arizona Capitol in a public bid to persuade the GOP-led Legislature to move forward the proposal that has divided Republican lawmakers, at the Arizona Capitol, on Wednesday, May 15, 2013, in Phoenix. Swollen, throbbing, and pale purple, Beatrice's left leg looked less like a limb and more like an oversized, striated eggplant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Jun 22 NPR 49
Where is the best place to meet hot girls in Ph... (Oct '12) Jun 16 Ronito 8
News Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. J... Jun 16 Geezer 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Jun 11 Well Well 193,152
News Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10) May '17 Curious 234
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May '17 Another good nurse 2
The other day May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,640 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC