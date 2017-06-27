Anti-Drug Warrior Debbie Moak Leaving Ducey's Office of Youth, Faith and Family
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is losing another cabinet member.Debbie Moak, the director of the Governor's Office of Youth, Faith and Family, announced on Tuesday that she's leaving her post after 2 1/2 years to spend time with her first grandchild.Her last day on the job will be Friday, according to a letter obtained by Phoenix New Times.
