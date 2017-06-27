Anti-Drug Warrior Debbie Moak Leaving...

Anti-Drug Warrior Debbie Moak Leaving Ducey's Office of Youth, Faith and Family

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is losing another cabinet member.Debbie Moak, the director of the Governor's Office of Youth, Faith and Family, announced on Tuesday that she's leaving her post after 2 1/2 years to spend time with her first grandchild.Her last day on the job will be Friday, according to a letter obtained by Phoenix New Times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Jun 22 NPR 49
Where is the best place to meet hot girls in Ph... (Oct '12) Jun 16 Ronito 8
News Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. J... Jun 16 Geezer 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Jun 11 Well Well 193,152
News Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10) May '17 Curious 234
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May '17 Another good nurse 2
The other day May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,740 • Total comments across all topics: 282,075,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC