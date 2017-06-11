Analysis: Arizona mostly cut politics from drawing districts

An effort by Arizona voters to take politics out of the once-a-decade process of redrawing the political lines for U.S. House seats appears to have largely succeeded, based on an analysis of district inequities across the nation. Arizona has among the lowest measures of unequal representation among the states analyzed by The Associated Press, coming in fourth out of 43 states in the 2016 election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.