Analysis: Arizona mostly cut politics from drawing districts
An effort by Arizona voters to take politics out of the once-a-decade process of redrawing the political lines for U.S. House seats appears to have largely succeeded, based on an analysis of district inequities across the nation. Arizona has among the lowest measures of unequal representation among the states analyzed by The Associated Press, coming in fourth out of 43 states in the 2016 election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Jun 22
|NPR
|49
|Where is the best place to meet hot girls in Ph... (Oct '12)
|Jun 16
|Ronito
|8
|Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. J...
|Jun 16
|Geezer
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Jun 11
|Well Well
|193,152
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Curious
|234
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May '17
|Another good nurse
|2
|The other day
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC