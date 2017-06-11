AAA: July 4th travel forecast for Arizona
Fireworks are flying this Independence Day, as AAA is projecting the highest travel volume in Arizona since 2007. According to the travel source, more than 865,000 Arizonans are projected to travel over the Fourth of July holiday, representing an increase of 2.5 percent from last year.
