2 Arizona health insurers plan to sell coverage in 2018
The only two insurance companies offering individual health plans on federal exchanges in Arizona have filed paperwork to continue selling coverage in 2018. Officials with Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona and Centene Corp's Ambetter by Health Net confirmed this week that they've filed with the state Department of Insurance to continue offering insurance.
