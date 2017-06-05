2 accused of operating as unlicensed dentists in Tucson
An Arizona grand jury has indicted two people for allegedly operating an unlicensed dental practice and selling prescription drugs in Tucson. State Attorney General Mark Brnovich says 57-year-old Jose Manuel Contreras and 66-year-old Maria Rosete Valenzuela both were arrested last month.
