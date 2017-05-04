Work on I-17 to close freeway on weekends
Crews are resurfacing a 10-mile stretch of freeway in the Valley. Interstate 17 is back open Monday after the Arizona Department of Transportation closed the northbound side over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|10 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|Sun
|God Sees All
|1
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Sun
|StaysHomeCuzILikeTo
|2
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|May 3
|odw
|2
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 19
|Strel
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC