Will Trump policies help or hurt Arizona economy? Experts weigh in
Will Trump policies help or hurt Arizona economy? Experts weigh in Economists predict continued growth in Arizona this year, mirroring 2016. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2r1SQ0Q House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday the Republican Congress and the White House are working closely together on tax reform, to make sure they "get a bill together that's unified."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The other day
|Wed
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|May 8
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May 8
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May 7
|God Sees All
|1
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|May 7
|StaysHomeCuzILikeTo
|2
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|May 3
|odw
|2
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 19
|Strel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC