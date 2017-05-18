Wildfire burning in mountains near Globe called beneficial
Fire crews are protecting structures and other things of value but otherwise just largely monitoring a wildfire that has burned a square mile in the Pinal Mountains near Globe in east-central Arizona. Officials say the fire started May 8 by lightning benefits the environment by removing leaves, needles, branches and other forest debris that is several thick feet in some places.
