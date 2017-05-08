We Read the State's $9.8B Budget So Y...

We Read the State's $9.8B Budget So You Don't Have To: What It Means for Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

A bill finally emerged shortly before 4 a.m. Friday, passed rigidly along partisan lines, and Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to sign it into law. Not surprisingly, each side painted its own version of reality for voters after the caffeine and Visine kicked in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) 21 hr Pregnant Virgin 45
I was talking to a guy in Arizona Mon Mark Rosenkranz 1
Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss Sun God Sees All 1
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... Sun StaysHomeCuzILikeTo 2
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... May 3 odw 2
New Water Park Survey Apr 19 Strel 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Apr 15 EAGLE EYE1 193,135
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,258 • Total comments across all topics: 280,878,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC