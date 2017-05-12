Trump's voter fraud battle faces cour...

Trump's voter fraud battle faces court blockades

The Supreme Court is among those that have struck down proof of citizenship rules in Arizona and Kansas. Now Trump has named Kansas's secretary of state to a panel whose goal may be to circumvent those rulings.

