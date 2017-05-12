Trump's voter fraud battle faces court blockades
The Supreme Court is among those that have struck down proof of citizenship rules in Arizona and Kansas. Now Trump has named Kansas's secretary of state to a panel whose goal may be to circumvent those rulings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The other day
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|May 8
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May 8
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May 7
|God Sees All
|1
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|May 7
|StaysHomeCuzILikeTo
|2
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|May 3
|odw
|2
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 19
|Strel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC