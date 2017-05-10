Treaties played role in Mexico, U.S.

It never ceases to amaze and befuddle me that some undocumented folks that I know of have an air of entitlement while waltzing among citizens here in the U.S. They maintain that this country once belonged to Mexico. They've either forgotten, never knew or refuse to acknowledge that on Feb. 2, 1848, after much negotiating, the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was signed and ratified.

