Tips to turn old checks into new cash

Tips to turn old checks into new cash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Linda in Carefree tells me she was going through some boxes and found an old uncashed check from her insurance company. She has the claim number, check number and policy number, but says the company shows no record of the check even existing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May 15 Another good nurse 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) May 14 Quirky 193,140
The other day May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) May 8 Pregnant Virgin 45
I was talking to a guy in Arizona May 8 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss May 7 God Sees All 1
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... May 7 StaysHomeCuzILikeTo 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,670 • Total comments across all topics: 281,163,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC