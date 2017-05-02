Rosie on the House: Many Arizona residents keep trying to grow a number of finicky fruits and flowers that provide varying degrees of success The toughest things to grow in Arizona Rosie on the House: Many Arizona residents keep trying to grow a number of finicky fruits and flowers that provide varying degrees of success Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ptAHu3 Rosie on the House: Many residents in the Arizona desert keep trying to grow a number of finicky fruits and flowers that provide varying degrees of success There are thousands of things to grow in Arizona besides cacti, agaves and yuccas. After all, there is abundant sunshine .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.