The Latest: Arizona budget cuts Planned Parenthood funding
Planned Parenthood Arizona says a provision in the proposed state budget would cut off about $2 million in federal funding it now uses to provide birth control and cancer screening services to women across the state. Planned Parenthood President Bryan Howard says the cuts may jeopardize health centers in west and north Phoenix, Mesa, Flagstaff and Tucson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|20 hr
|odw
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Apr 27
|Flea your boss
|44
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 19
|Strel
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|You lost
|12
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar '17
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar '17
|USA lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC