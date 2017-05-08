Southern Arizona mine a step closer t...

Southern Arizona mine a step closer to construction

Authorities say the Coronado National Forest supervisor will soon make a decision on whether or not to build the Rosemont Mine. The Arizona Daily Star reports the U.S. Forest Service announced Monday that it expects the supervisor to sign the $1.9 billion proposed project in mountains southeast of Tucson.

