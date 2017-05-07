Recreational marijuana may be headed ...

Recreational marijuana may be headed back to the ballot

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Recreational marijuana may be headed back to the ballot The Safer Arizona Cannabis Legalization Political Action Committee joined thousands of people around the country marching for marijuana legalization. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qOXxui The Arizona Republic/Morrison/Cronkite News poll released Oct. 20, 2016, found that 50 percent of registered voters favor Proposition 205, which would legalize marijuana, and nearly 42 percent oppose it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss 2 hr God Sees All 1
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... 4 hr StaysHomeCuzILikeTo 2
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... May 3 odw 2
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Apr 27 Flea your boss 44
New Water Park Survey Apr 19 Strel 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Apr 15 EAGLE EYE1 193,135
dont vote trump (Mar '16) Mar '17 You lost 12
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,429 • Total comments across all topics: 280,838,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC