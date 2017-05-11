Ready or not, mandatory paid sick tim...

Ready or not, mandatory paid sick time is coming to Arizona

Virtually all Arizona employers now must offer paid sick time off to their employers, thanks to Proposition 206, which also mandated an increase in the state's minimum wage. Ready or not, mandatory paid sick time is coming to Arizona Virtually all Arizona employers now must offer paid sick time off to their employers, thanks to Proposition 206, which also mandated an increase in the state's minimum wage.

