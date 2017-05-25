'Racially motivated' fight leaves Ari...

'Racially motivated' fight leaves Arizona prison on lockdown

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A privately run prison in Arizona remained on lockdown Thursday after four inmates were injured in a brawl involving about 80 prisoners that authorities had to use pepper spray to break up. Authorities described the melee at the Red Rock Complex between Phoenix and Tucson as racially motivated while providing little detail about how the disturbance unfolded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10) 14 hr Curious 234
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May 15 Another good nurse 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) May 14 Quirky 193,139
The other day May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) May 8 Pregnant Virgin 45
I was talking to a guy in Arizona May 8 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss May 7 God Sees All 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,140 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC