'Racially motivated' fight leaves Arizona prison on lockdown
A privately run prison in Arizona remained on lockdown Thursday after four inmates were injured in a brawl involving about 80 prisoners that authorities had to use pepper spray to break up. Authorities described the melee at the Red Rock Complex between Phoenix and Tucson as racially motivated while providing little detail about how the disturbance unfolded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|14 hr
|Curious
|234
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Quirky
|193,139
|The other day
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|May 8
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May 8
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May 7
|God Sees All
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC