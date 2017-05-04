Quiz: How well do you know Paradise Valley, Arizona? Test your knowledge of Paradise Valley, Arizona Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2p9LtCs A May 1999 southern view of the Paradise Valley home of former Arizona U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater and his wife, Susan. Barry Goldwater Jr. and Joanne Goldwater place a wreath for their father's 100th birthday Jan. 1, 2009, at his statue at Barry Goldwater Memorial Park in Paradise Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.