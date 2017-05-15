Quest to reopen iconic Arizona mining...

Quest to reopen iconic Arizona mining museum nets a win

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A shuttered museum that once housed thousands of minerals, crystals, rocks and fossils will open its doors for the first time in years after backers in the Legislature succeeded in reviving the location. The Arizona Mining and Mineral Museum had been a regular stop for school field trips in the past, bringing in tens of thousands of Arizona students each year to learn about minerals and the state's long history in the mining industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year Mon Another good nurse 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sun Quirky 193,140
The other day May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) May 8 Pregnant Virgin 45
I was talking to a guy in Arizona May 8 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss May 7 God Sees All 1
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... May 7 StaysHomeCuzILikeTo 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,208 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC