Quest to reopen iconic Arizona mining museum nets a win

A shuttered museum that once housed thousands of minerals, crystals, rocks and fossils will open its doors for the first time in years after backers in the Legislature succeeded in reviving the location. The Arizona Mining and Mineral Museum had been a regular stop for school field trips in the past, bringing in tens of thousands of Arizona students each year to learn about minerals and the state's long history in the mining industry.

