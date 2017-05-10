PuroClean Looks to Claim Arizona's $2...

PuroClean Looks to Claim Arizona's $2.7 Billion in Annual Water & Fire Damage

PHOENIX, May 13, 2017 -- With only a handful of franchisees serving over $2.7 billion in direct water and fire mitigated losses in Arizonaeach year, PuroClean plans to add six new franchises, specifically in the Phoenix and Tucson markets to support the enormous volume of claims in those regions, announced Mark W. Davis, Chairman & CEO of PuroClean.

