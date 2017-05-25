Public Input Sought for Future Park in Camp Verde - Rockin' River Ranch State ParkMay 25, 2017
Arizona State Parks & Trails is hosting an open house to gather input from the public on proposed facilities and amenities that could become part of the master plan for the future Rockin' River Ranch State Park, located along the Verde River, near the Town of Camp Verde. This is the first step in the planning process to further the development of the approximately 209-acre park.
