Phoenix serial killing suspect arrested in deaths of 9
One of two victims who survived the serial shooter said investigators visited him last month to show him a photo lineup. But he says "the investigators never forgot about this case, and these guys just continued following up on leads".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|Mon
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May 7
|God Sees All
|1
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|May 7
|StaysHomeCuzILikeTo
|2
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|May 3
|odw
|2
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 19
|Strel
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC