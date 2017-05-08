Parent group will seek to overturn Ar...

Parent group will seek to overturn Arizona school-voucher expansion

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Members of the group Save our Schools Arizona said they will file paperwork this week, and will begin gathering signatures to refer their proposal to the November 2018 ballot. Parent group will seek to overturn Arizona school-voucher expansion Members of the group Save our Schools Arizona said they will file paperwork this week, and will begin gathering signatures to refer their proposal to the November 2018 ballot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) 6 hr Pregnant Virgin 45
I was talking to a guy in Arizona 10 hr Mark Rosenkranz 1
Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss Sun God Sees All 1
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... Sun StaysHomeCuzILikeTo 2
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... May 3 odw 2
New Water Park Survey Apr 19 Strel 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Apr 15 EAGLE EYE1 193,135
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,804 • Total comments across all topics: 280,864,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC