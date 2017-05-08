Officials to sell station that housed...

Officials to sell station that housed 19 fallen firefighters

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Arizona officials are ready to put a fire station that had become a memorial site for its fallen firefighters up for sale. The Daily Courier reported Monday that Prescott city officials will sell Station 7 in hopes of putting the sale money toward an employee retirement program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Mon Pregnant Virgin 45
I was talking to a guy in Arizona Mon Mark Rosenkranz 1
Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss Sun God Sees All 1
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... Sun StaysHomeCuzILikeTo 2
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... May 3 odw 2
New Water Park Survey Apr 19 Strel 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Apr 15 EAGLE EYE1 193,135
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,711 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC