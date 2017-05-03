New Arizona registrar says state law denied thousands of legal voters the opportunity to cast bal...
Voters wait to cast their ballots in Phoenix in 2012. An Arizona law requires provide proof of citizenship for people to register to vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|9 hr
|odw
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Apr 27
|Flea your boss
|44
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 19
|Strel
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|You lost
|12
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar '17
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar '17
|USA lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC