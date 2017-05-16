Navajo president promises coal-plant deal
Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye told a group that included dozens of coal miners that a deal is coming this week to keep the Navajo Generating Station on the reservation through 2019, when the plant is threatened to close. Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye promises deal on troubled Navajo Generating Station coal plant Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye told a group that included dozens of coal miners that a deal is coming this week to keep the Navajo Generating Station on the reservation through 2019, when the plant is threatened to close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|Mon
|Another good nurse
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Quirky
|193,140
|The other day
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|May 8
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May 8
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May 7
|God Sees All
|1
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|May 7
|StaysHomeCuzILikeTo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC