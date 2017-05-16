Navajo president promises coal-plant ...

Navajo president promises coal-plant deal

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye told a group that included dozens of coal miners that a deal is coming this week to keep the Navajo Generating Station on the reservation through 2019, when the plant is threatened to close. Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye promises deal on troubled Navajo Generating Station coal plant Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye told a group that included dozens of coal miners that a deal is coming this week to keep the Navajo Generating Station on the reservation through 2019, when the plant is threatened to close.

