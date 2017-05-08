Mulberry Fire south of Tucson is 'hum...

Mulberry Fire south of Tucson is 'human caused'

Read more: The Arizona Republic

Four structures were burned by the fire, which has spread over nearly 1,770 acres in the Empire Mountains since its start on Saturday. Mulberry Fire south of Tucson is 'human caused' Four structures were burned by the fire, which has spread over nearly 1,770 acres in the Empire Mountains since its start on Saturday.

Read more at The Arizona Republic.

