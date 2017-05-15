Mountain Lions, Javelinas, and lots of birds defined our Arizona adventure
As Linda and I started our hike up Miller Canyon in southeast Arizona in early May, a guy with a rifle and three dogs came down the hill, stopping to visit with us. He and his parents own the four cottages there, and he'd been hunting a mountain lion that morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|8 hr
|Another good nurse
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|16 hr
|Quirky
|193,140
|The other day
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|May 8
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May 8
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May 7
|God Sees All
|1
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|May 7
|StaysHomeCuzILikeTo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC