Jazmin Bridges and her 4-year-old son Keyron Goins were officially identified by Mesa police as the victims of a May 2 apartment fire. Mother, 4-year-old son identified as victims in fatal Mesa apartment fire Jazmin Bridges and her 4-year-old son Keyron Goins were officially identified by Mesa police as the victims of a May 2 apartment fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.