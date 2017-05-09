Mother, 4-year-old son identified as victims in fatal Mesa apartment fire
Jazmin Bridges and her 4-year-old son Keyron Goins were officially identified by Mesa police as the victims of a May 2 apartment fire. Mother, 4-year-old son identified as victims in fatal Mesa apartment fire Jazmin Bridges and her 4-year-old son Keyron Goins were officially identified by Mesa police as the victims of a May 2 apartment fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The other day
|7 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|Mon
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May 7
|God Sees All
|1
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|May 7
|StaysHomeCuzILikeTo
|2
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|May 3
|odw
|2
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 19
|Strel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC