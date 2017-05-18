More than 20 pounds of heroin seized at Arizona-Calif border
Border Patrol officials say agents at the Arizona-California border have arrested two Mexican men and seized more than 20 pounds of heroin. They say agents conducting checks at the Greyhound Bus Station in Blythe, California came across two Mexican men who were in violation of their immigration status Wednesday.
