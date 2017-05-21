Missing campaign-finance records coul...

Missing campaign-finance records could lead to Arizona legislator's removal from office

The Arizona Republic

Rep. Jesus Rubalcava, a Democratic freshman from Gila Bend, has broken public-campaign finance rules, which could put him at risk of being booted from office. Missing campaign-finance records could lead to Arizona legislator's removal from office Rep. Jesus Rubalcava, a Democratic freshman from Gila Bend, has broken public-campaign finance rules, which could put him at risk of being booted from office.

