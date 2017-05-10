Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year

Danielle Miller was named Yuma County Nurse of the Year for 2017 at the Arizona Nurses Association chapter and the local Association of Hispanic Nurses 9th annual Yuma County Nursing Excellence Awards held at the Yuma Golf and Country Club on May 11. Miller was also awarded the Excellence in Clinical Nursing Award. For the full story and list of winners, look in this weekend's edition of the Yuma Sun.

