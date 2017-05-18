May snowfall in Arizona
PHOENIX - Snowfall in May does happen in Arizona, but usually not this late in the game. A cold front moved through northeastern Arizona causing snow to fall overnight and this morning in Show Low, Eagar and other areas of the White Mountains.
