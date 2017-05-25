Legislation seeks to extend operation...

Legislation seeks to extend operation of Arizona power plant

Yuma Sun

The Navajo Nation Council has been asked to approve an agreement between the tribe and the owners of the Navajo Generating Station to extend the operations of the power plant in northern Arizona. Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates says he and Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye support having the coal-fired plant in Page remain in operation through 2019 and beyond.

Chicago, IL

