Kids find splashy fun at Sea Life Aqu...

Kids find splashy fun at Sea Life Aquarium's new Colorado River exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Kids find splashy fun at Sea Life Aquarium's new Colorado River exhibit The outdoor Colorado River Exhibit offers kids a chance to exercise their minds and bodies. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rJ6HK3 The Arizona Sea Life Aquarium opened a new exhibit Friday, May 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May 15 Another good nurse 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) May 14 Quirky 193,139
The other day May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) May 8 Pregnant Virgin 45
I was talking to a guy in Arizona May 8 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss May 7 God Sees All 1
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... May 7 StaysHomeCuzILikeTo 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC