Jurors deliberations to resume Tuesday in NAU shooting case
Jury deliberations will resume Tuesday in a former Northern Arizona University student's trial in a fatal shooting near campus. The jury in Steven Jones' Coconino County Superior Court trial began deliberating Tuesday before breaking on Friday for the weekend and having Monday off.
