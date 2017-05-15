Inmate kills self at private prison in northwest Arizona
By Dave Hawkins Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal May 15, 2017 - 2:53 pm An inmate took his life at the privately operated state prison in the northwest Arizona community of Golden Valley, the Arizona Department of Corrections reports. Dean L. Mills died Saturday from an undisclosed "apparent act of self harm," it said in a news release.
