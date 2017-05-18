How Arizona members of Congress voted...

How Arizona members of Congress voted on major issues last week

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Here's how Arizona members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending May 19. House Russian Election Meddling: The House on May 17 blocked, 230-189, a Democratic bid to force floor debate on a bill now in committee that would create an independent commission for probing Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election by electronic means such as

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May 15 Another good nurse 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) May 14 Quirky 193,140
The other day May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) May 8 Pregnant Virgin 45
I was talking to a guy in Arizona May 8 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss May 7 God Sees All 1
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... May 7 StaysHomeCuzILikeTo 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,959 • Total comments across all topics: 281,172,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC