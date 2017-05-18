Governor Ducey Signs Zoning Bill Into Law; Positive News for Infill Development Industry
Great news for the Arizona infill development industry, as the long awaited "fix" to the three-quarters vote/supermajority statute ) has finally made its way through the State Legislature and has been signed into law by Governor Ducey. Effective August 9, 2017, it will be more difficult for a handful of opposing neighbors to cause an applicant in a zoning case to garner the requisite minimum number of affirmative votes from any Arizona city or town council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Quirky
|193,140
|The other day
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|May 8
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May 8
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May 7
|God Sees All
|1
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|May 7
|StaysHomeCuzILikeTo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC