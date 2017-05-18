Governor Ducey Signs Zoning Bill Into Law; Positive News for Infill Development Industry

Great news for the Arizona infill development industry, as the long awaited "fix" to the three-quarters vote/supermajority statute ) has finally made its way through the State Legislature and has been signed into law by Governor Ducey. Effective August 9, 2017, it will be more difficult for a handful of opposing neighbors to cause an applicant in a zoning case to garner the requisite minimum number of affirmative votes from any Arizona city or town council.

