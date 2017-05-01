Gov. Ducey signs measures on background checks, moving companies, billboards
Arizonans won't have to worry the state or city will demand a background check before someone can sell a refrigerator, a microwave or, possibly more to the point, a gun. Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday signed legislation which bars all levels of government from requiring that the owner of any personal property be forced to search a federal or state database before transferring the item.
