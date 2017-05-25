Former Arizona utility regulator indicted on bribery charges
A former Arizona utility regulator has been indicted on bribery and fraud charges in what prosecutors said was a scheme to funnel $31,000 in payments to him and arrange his purchase of a $350,000 property in exchange for favorable votes for a utility. Former Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce, his wife Sherry Ann Pierce, utility owner George Harry Johnson and lobbyist James Franklin Norton were indicted Wednesday on eight federal charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Curious
|234
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Quirky
|193,139
|The other day
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|May 8
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May 8
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May 7
|God Sees All
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC