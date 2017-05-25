Former Arizona utility regulator indicted on bribery charges

A former Arizona utility regulator has been indicted on bribery and fraud charges in what prosecutors said was a scheme to funnel $31,000 in payments to him and arrange his purchase of a $350,000 property in exchange for favorable votes for a utility. Former Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce, his wife Sherry Ann Pierce, utility owner George Harry Johnson and lobbyist James Franklin Norton were indicted Wednesday on eight federal charges.

