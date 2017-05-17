Feds warn Arizona about lowering workplace injury fines
Federal officials warned a commission overseeing Arizona's workplace safety agency that its practice of lowering fines on companies for worker injuries and deaths violates the state's laws and could jeopardize its ability to run its own safety program. The letter from the Phoenix office director of the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration to the Industrial Commission of Arizona recommends the commission cease those actions immediately.
