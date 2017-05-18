Federal appeals court: Arizona prison outgoing mail policy violates constitution
In reaching this conclusion, the panel applied Nordstrom I standard for Sixth Amendment Right to Counsel, which states: "The right to counsel is violated when 1) 'the government deliberately interferes with the confidential relationship between a criminal defendant and defense counsel' and 2) the interference 'substantially prejudices the criminal defendant.' " The panel concluded: "We have recognized a defendant's 'ability to communicate candidly and confidentially' with defense counsel as 'essential to his defense' and 'nearly sacrosanct' ... Thus, prison officials may not read an inmate's 'outgoing attorney-client correspondence.'
