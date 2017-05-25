"Extraordinary" bear sightings has officials putting out warning
TUCSON, AZ - Arizona Game and Fish Department officials said they don't have the tools available to track every animal deemed dangerous, so they rely on people in the community. Using the 24-hour dispatch line of 236-7201, they were able to learn about a bear roaming the La Paloma community in the Catalina Foothills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
